Mini Disc Golf Sculpture Trail opens at Marquette Mountain Resort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The long-awaited Mini Disc Golf Sculpture Trail is now open at Marquette Mountain Resort.

Staff celebrated with a launch party at noon, and people were there ready to play right at the start. The artist of the sculptures was also in attendance. Stacy Rhines, a lower peninsula-based sculpture artist, originally made these sculptures for ArtPrize, the art show based in Grand Rapids.

That’s where the connection to Marquette Mountain was made.

“I made five, and after ArtPrize was over, I was approached by Eric [Jorgensen] and he said he would like at least nine holes for Marquette Mountain. He commissioned me to make 4 more, and I just brought them up the other day,” said Rhines.

The course will be open during Marquette Mountain’s regular hours.

