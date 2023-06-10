L’Anse Fishing Tournament reels in record numbers

L'Anse fishing tournament receives record participants and $100,000 in prize money
L'Anse fishing tournament receives record participants and $100,000 in prize money(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) -The annual trout festival in Baraga County sets up for a day filled with family fun, and fishing.

The fishing tournament in L’Anse had a record high of 141 boats participating this year. The fishing tournament registration fee all goes right to the winners of the tournament. Over $100,000 was collected.

Beer sales go to the Baraga fire department. The Baraga County NexGen is running a basket raffle and gun raffle where proceeds go to their other events. Other events at the festival include arts and crafts, a kid’s carnival and karaoke. Though the festival offers far much more than that.

Baraga County NexGen Member, Nathan Grave explains the importance of this event.

“We can showcase all the Keweenaw has to offer. " Says Grave “There is great fishing as evidenced by the amount of boats that are here. But its just a beautiful area and we just want to be able to get people to come to a local area and really see what it is all about.”

If you are hooked on going to a fishing tournament there are many more coming this summer. Taking place from Gogebic to Alpena.

