Community gathers at Lower Harbor to celebrate with annual Pride Fest in Marquette

The first Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride Fest was held in 2014, but this is only the second year the festival was held at Lower Harbor Park.
A pride fest director said 'this is a place to be celebrated for not who people want you to be, but who you are.'(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Pride Fest took place in historic downtown Marquette on Saturday.

The first Upper Peninsula Rainbow Pride Fest was held in 2014, but this is only the second year the festival was held at Lower Harbor Park. This is a festival to support and allow the pride community to come together.

“Pride is a necessity, I think, and pride events are a necessity,” said Mossy Schumann, a Pride Fest director. “There aren’t many places that you can dress how you want to dress, be called what you want to be called.”

Schumann said this is a place to be celebrated for not who people want you to be, but who you are.

“It’s a celebration. It’s a ‘we’re still here, we’re here, we’re queer and we’re not going to be quiet about it. It’s kind of scary to be gay anywhere, and it’s kind of scary to be trans anywhere,” said Schumann. “This is meant to be a place for community and safety in numbers.”

They had live music, drag shows, vendors and food to celebrate Pride Month.

