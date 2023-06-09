Yooper Paranormal to present at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library

Yooper Paranormal is teaming up with Chain O’Lakes and 6th Sense Paranormal to host a...
Yooper Paranormal is teaming up with Chain O’Lakes and 6th Sense Paranormal to host a Paranormal Presentation(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A spooky opportunity is coming to Ishpeming this weekend.

Yooper Paranormal is teaming up with Chain O’Lakes and 6th Sense Paranormal to host a Paranormal Presentation. The investigators have researched places like the Marquette Lighthouse, the Nahma Inn, and the Monroe House in Indiana. They will discuss investigations, equipment, and their latest paranormal findings.

Organizers say that investigating the history of a haunted area is interesting, even if you’re skeptical about the paranormal.

“Learning the history of some places that you’ve never even thought about is very interesting,” said Trish Kautz, Yooper Paranormal investigator. “I love going into old buildings, finding out the history of it, and then it’s also a bonus if I get to investigate.”

You can catch the presentation Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Sayen, who helped organize the event, said the race 'felt like a dream', and stated that the...
Clayton Sayen breaks 1-mile UP record at inaugural Community Track Night in Houghton
Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says
Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving

Latest News

The Marquette Fourth of July parade featured many organizations and community services.
Marquette Independence Day Parade application deadline coming soon
Moose
Michigan DNR says western UP moose population unchanged since 2019
Anyone is welcome to add to the piece.
Deo Gallery constructs interactive cardboard art piece
Sands Township receives a grant that expands a recycling program to the whole county.
Sands Township receives recycling grant to fight E-waste