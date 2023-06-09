Yooper Paranormal to present at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A spooky opportunity is coming to Ishpeming this weekend.

Yooper Paranormal is teaming up with Chain O’Lakes and 6th Sense Paranormal to host a Paranormal Presentation. The investigators have researched places like the Marquette Lighthouse, the Nahma Inn, and the Monroe House in Indiana. They will discuss investigations, equipment, and their latest paranormal findings.

Organizers say that investigating the history of a haunted area is interesting, even if you’re skeptical about the paranormal.

“Learning the history of some places that you’ve never even thought about is very interesting,” said Trish Kautz, Yooper Paranormal investigator. “I love going into old buildings, finding out the history of it, and then it’s also a bonus if I get to investigate.”

You can catch the presentation Saturday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library.

