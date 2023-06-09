Velodrome Coffee Company has special release coffee fundraiser

The Fruit Symphony coffee comes in a bag just like this.
The Fruit Symphony coffee comes in a bag just like this.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company has a new special release coffee called Fruit Symphony. It will only be available for the month of June.

All proceeds from the coffee will be donated to the Trevor Project. The Trever Project is a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQIA+ youth.

You can purchase the bag of coffee online at any Velodrome Coffee location. Velodrome Director of Coffee Riley Owen explains how this movement came about.

“It’s a nicer ends bag of coffee and we weren’t sure where it was going to fit in the lineup for us. So, Brice the Owner of Velodrome asked me to find somewhere to put the coffee,” said Owen.

“We are also right on the brink of pride month and so Kaylee and I talked about it and decided that the best thing to do would be to find an organization that we both cared about.”

Owen also said she didn’t just want to do a special release but wanted to support a cause that is near and dear to her heart.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Sayen, who helped organize the event, said the race 'felt like a dream', and stated that the...
Clayton Sayen breaks 1-mile UP record at inaugural Community Track Night in Houghton
Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Latest News

Cyrus was commissioned as a second lieutenant following his graduation from the U.S Air Force...
Houghton High School Alumnus Dante Cyrus graduates from US Air Force Academy
File Graphic
Marinette County woman justified in shooting husband during domestic disturbance, DA rules
Service dog Anthem is sitting and waiting for a treat.
Negaunee Public Library offers read-to-a-dog program for children’s literacy
Chrissie Johnston (left) stands with her husband, Craig (right)
Beloved Iron County community member unexpectedly dies, memorial celebration planned for Saturday