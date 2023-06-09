Velodrome Coffee Company has special release coffee fundraiser

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Velodrome Coffee Company has a new special release coffee called Fruit Symphony. It will only be available for the month of June.

All proceeds from the coffee will be donated to the Trevor Project. The Trever Project is a nonprofit organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among LGBTQIA+ youth.

You can purchase the bag of coffee online at any Velodrome Coffee location. Velodrome Director of Coffee Riley Owen explains how this movement came about.

“It’s a nicer ends bag of coffee and we weren’t sure where it was going to fit in the lineup for us. So, Brice the Owner of Velodrome asked me to find somewhere to put the coffee,” said Owen.

“We are also right on the brink of pride month and so Kaylee and I talked about it and decided that the best thing to do would be to find an organization that we both cared about.”

Owen also said she didn’t just want to do a special release but wanted to support a cause that is near and dear to her heart.

