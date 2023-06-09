Upper Michigan Today hits Amethyst Imagery in Hancock

UMT goes behind-the-scenes with Photographer Brandie Simmons
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Amethyst Imagery with Photographer Brandie Simmons.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Amethyst Imagery with Photographer Brandie Simmons.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Hancock’s Hirvonen Building is being revitalized with the addition of new businesses.

Tonight, June 9, the businesses on the fourth floor are holding an open house from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. to share what they’re all about with the community.

Amethyst Imagery photography studio is just one of the participating businesses.

Upper Michigan Today stopped by to chat with Photographer Brandie Simmons about her craft, and how she uses photography to empower women.

Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at a photography studio in Hancock.
You can learn more about Amethyst Imagery’s services and book a time slot at amethystimagery.net.

