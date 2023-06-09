UP Veteran of the Year applications due June 20

George LaBlonde III and Will Weycker join TV6′s Tia Trudgeon in the studio to share how their committee selects the honoree
George LaBlonde III and Will Weycker join Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News.
George LaBlonde III and Will Weycker join Tia Trudgeon on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Veteran of the Year Committee has streamlined its application process.

Submissions are due to your local veteran organization on June 20.

George LaBlonde III and Will Weycker join TV6′s Tia Trudgeon in the studio to share how the group selects the honoree.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to U.P. Veteran of the Year Association members George Lablonde and Will Weycker about the award's selection process.

The Upper Peninsula Veteran of the Year was started in 2001, with 27 veterans named for the honor. Six were awarded the honor posthumously.

The U.P. Veteran of the Year is selected by a board of veterans from across the U.P. and represents veterans’ groups including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The Disabled American Veterans, The American Veterans, and the Vietnam Veterans of America.

The veterans are selected based on involvement in veterans’ organizations, involvement in veterans’ events, and the veteran’s community involvement at large.

The Award is being presented at the U.P State Fair on Thursday, August 17 at 11:00 a.m.

You can find the application on the Upper Peninsula Veteran of the Year Facebook page.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to U.P. Veteran of the Year Association members George Lablonde and Will Weycker about the award's application process.

You can nominate a veteran for the award or submit an application in your own name.


