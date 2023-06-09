UP native wins ‘Congeniality Award’ at Miss Michigan pagaent

Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki was selected as the Miss Michigan Congeniality Award winner by her peers.
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss...
Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki stands with her Congeniality Award at last week's Miss Michigan pageant(Hakamaki Family)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. native competed and succeeded during last week’s Miss Michigan pageant. Iron Mountain native Lara Hakamaki was selected as the Miss Michigan Congeniality Award winner by her peers.

The award is voted on by the contestants, not the judges. It is given to a contestant that demonstrates outstanding kindness and dedication to her chosen cause.

Hakamaki graduated from Iron Mountain High School in 2016. She now lives in lower Michigan. The native Yooper said it was an honor to be recognized by her peers.

“I love supporting people,” Hakamaki said. “From that, I worked in an assisted living home. Then, I got into mental health when I was studying in college.”

Hakamaki’s parents, David and Gina, still live in Iron Mountain and relish in their daughter’s accomplishments.

“I think that is probably the most important award you can get. You are chosen as being a friendly, fun, nice person by your peers. What an awesome experience,” said Gina Hakamaki.

Hakamaki used her platform to spread awareness for mental health. Now, she works as the Director of Corporate Development at Michigan Psychological Care.

She hopes to use her platform to bring mental health resources to everyone in Michigan.

