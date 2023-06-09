Soo Line golf fundraiser to help restore decommissioned train engine

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, an effort to raise money for the Delta County Community Foundation brought golfers to the Gladstone Golf Club.

This is the second golf fundraiser for the Soo Line Steam Engine Number 730. The money from this fundraiser will be put aside for a financial endowment fund that will help restore the decommissioned engine.

Gladstone Michigan Soo Line Authority #730 President John Pickard said last year they added a bird net. This year, he said he wants to add even more.

“This year we would like to eventually have a roadside museum there maybe or a rest area,” said Pickard. “These are all things that could get added in the future and that’s what we are looking at, future funds that make the site nice.”

Pickard also said this event had five more teams show up to the fundraising event than last year.

Pickard added that many in the Gladstone community care about events like this because they have a connection with the decommissioned Soo Line train engine.

