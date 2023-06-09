Sands Township receives recycling grant to fight E-waste

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -To start off summer recycling, Sands Township will be holding a recycling event with the help of a state grant.

Sands Township Supervisor Darlene Walch said the township has received a grant from Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). This grant will fund an addition to the recycling program the township already has.

Normally Sands Township has metal, paper and glass recycling for members of their area. This new program fills the void in electronic recycling options. Walch said it will benefit not only the township, but the county.

“Our main goal is to keep things out of the landfill,” said Walch “It extends the life of the landfill plus we also don’t want to just dump stuff into the landfill if components can be reused.”

The kickoff event will be on June 16 and 17 at the Sands Township Recycling and Transfer Station. Marquette County residents can bring unwanted electronics to the transfer station that day from 9 to 5. Darlene Walch explained that “not everything with a cord will be accepted” but electronics that are T.V. or computer-related will be.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.