Provisions MQT celebrates one year in business

Upper Michigan Today takes a look (and taste) at what the shop is serving up this summer
Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson take Upper Michigan Today to Provisions MQT with owner...
Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson take Upper Michigan Today to Provisions MQT with owner Jesse Renfors.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Provisions MQT is celebrating one year in business.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show to the unique coffee shop for a look, and taste, at what it has to offer.

Owner Jesse Renfors says it’s more than a coffee shop, it’s a community gathering space.

The store is a popular destination for artisan gelato.

Renfors says the shop is constantly rotating its flavors, and he tries to always keep a vegan option.

...have you ever tried Affogato? It’s a shot of espresso poured over two scoops of gelato.

Barista Cara says one of the shop’s most popular drinks is a vanilla oat milk latte.

Provisions MQT has ample seating, an outdoor patio, and free parking on-site.

The shop is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is located on the ground level of One Marquette Place.

