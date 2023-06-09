Provisions MQT celebrates one year in business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Provisions MQT is celebrating one year in business.

Upper Michigan Today takes its show to the unique coffee shop for a look, and taste, at what it has to offer.

Owner Jesse Renfors says it’s more than a coffee shop, it’s a community gathering space.

The store is a popular destination for artisan gelato.

Renfors says the shop is constantly rotating its flavors, and he tries to always keep a vegan option.

...have you ever tried Affogato? It’s a shot of espresso poured over two scoops of gelato.

Barista Cara says one of the shop’s most popular drinks is a vanilla oat milk latte.

Provisions MQT has ample seating, an outdoor patio, and free parking on-site.

The shop is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and is located on the ground level of One Marquette Place.

