Negaunee Public Library offers read-to-a-dog program for children’s literacy

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Children under eight in Negaunee can now make an appointment to read to Anthem, a 12-year-old golden retriever service dog from Iowa.

It is all part of the read-to-a-dog program at the Negaunee Public Library on Fridays. Library Director Jessica Holman said they were able to expand their summer reading program thanks to a few grants.

“One from Dollar General and the other from the community foundation of Marquette County So we are offering tutoring this summer and also a couple of different reading buddies’ programs one of which happens to be reading to a dog,” said Holman.

Anthem’s Owner and Friends of the Negaunee Public Library President Joe Holman said he decided to start doing this because he wants to lower the number of kids that read below grade level in Negaunee.

“When we applied for the grant, there were 430 students that the superintendent had said were reading below grade level,” said Holman. “Right now, we have been looking to find whatever way possible to help these kids ketchup.”

Both Holman and his daughter Jessica said they just want to create more avenues that make learning to read easy.

“Whether tutors reading to a pet reading to a service dog getting on a computer with computer programs,” said Holman. “It really comes down to Whatever is the best way for each child to be able to learn.”

Holman said Anthem will be making an appearance on several Fridays for the next two months. She also went on to say this event creates a safe environment for young readers to grow.

“It’s a great non-judgmental way for kids to get more comfortable reading out loud and hopefully improve their reading ability and comprehension,” said Holman.

Holman also said on Tuesday Superiorland Pet Partner’s Reading will be bringing therapy dogs for the kids.

If you would like to find out how you schedule an appointment with Anthem call (906) 475-9400.

