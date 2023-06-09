Much needed rain on the horizon with cooler days

As high pressure continues today plan on some hazy sunshine and warmer conditions. Then, a cold front from Canada sweeps through tonight bringing scattered rain showers tomorrow morning and cooler air for the weekend. A few pop thunderstorms could develop in the afternoon. Sunday remains dry and cool. Then, a closed-off area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the Jetstream dives in through the region. It’ll pull in some moisture from the south leading to much-needed rain for the central and eastern U.P. on Monday through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will range from 1.5-2.5″.

Today: Warmer and hazy with sun and clouds

>Highs: 60s along the shorelines, mid to upper 70s inland

Saturday: Scattered showers during the morning. Then, mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Widespread rain and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 60s along the Great Lakes, low 70s inland

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

> Highs: Upper 60s along the Great Lakes, low 70s inland

