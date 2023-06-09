Michigan DNR says western UP moose population unchanged since 2019

Moose
Moose(John Morrison/Getty Images via Canva)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR said the western Upper Peninsula moose population growth rate has slowed.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been surveying the western U.P.’s core moose population since 1997.

The DNR typically conducts a survey every other winter, but this was the first survey completed since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The western U.P. moose core range covers about 1,400 square miles in parts of Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties. According to survey results reported DNR Commission in Roscommon Thursday, the moose population estimate for the Western U.P. has not changed. This is consistent with the population growth over the last 12 years, which has been less than 1%.

The DNR says this is not bad news, even though it would be ideal to see more moose in that area.

“There are certainly places in North America where moose herds are declining,” said Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist. “We’re glad we’re not in that situation. We certainly would like to see more moose in that area, but their population and growth rate have slowed down.”

The DNR estimates that there are between 334 and 518 moose in the western U.P. Moose population estimates for the entire U.P. are not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Sayen, who helped organize the event, said the race 'felt like a dream', and stated that the...
Clayton Sayen breaks 1-mile UP record at inaugural Community Track Night in Houghton
Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says
Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving

Latest News

The Marquette Fourth of July parade featured many organizations and community services.
Marquette Independence Day Parade application deadline coming soon
Yooper Paranormal is teaming up with Chain O’Lakes and 6th Sense Paranormal to host a...
Yooper Paranormal to present at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library
Anyone is welcome to add to the piece.
Deo Gallery constructs interactive cardboard art piece
Sands Township receives a grant that expands a recycling program to the whole county.
Sands Township receives recycling grant to fight E-waste