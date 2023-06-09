Michigan DNR says western UP moose population unchanged since 2019

WESTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR said the western Upper Peninsula moose population growth rate has slowed.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been surveying the western U.P.’s core moose population since 1997.

The DNR typically conducts a survey every other winter, but this was the first survey completed since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The western U.P. moose core range covers about 1,400 square miles in parts of Marquette, Baraga, and Iron counties. According to survey results reported DNR Commission in Roscommon Thursday, the moose population estimate for the Western U.P. has not changed. This is consistent with the population growth over the last 12 years, which has been less than 1%.

The DNR says this is not bad news, even though it would be ideal to see more moose in that area.

“There are certainly places in North America where moose herds are declining,” said Chad Stewart, Michigan DNR deer, elk, and moose management specialist. “We’re glad we’re not in that situation. We certainly would like to see more moose in that area, but their population and growth rate have slowed down.”

The DNR estimates that there are between 334 and 518 moose in the western U.P. Moose population estimates for the entire U.P. are not yet available.

