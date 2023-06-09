Marquette Mountain installs disc golf course

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor enthusiasts will have a new way to enjoy the Marquette Mountain Ski Resort.

The resort is installing a 9-hole mini disc golf course with sculptures. The sculptures were built by Michigan Artist Stacy Rhines.

Marquette Mountain General Manager Kaet Johnson says the course is perfect for disc golfers of all skill levels.

“This is just another way to get people enjoying the outdoors and just enjoying the jewel that Marquette Mountain is for the town,” Johnson said.

Construction on the course will be finished by Friday evening. Changes will be made to the course throughout the season.

The disc golf course will be open during the mountain’s regular operating hours.

