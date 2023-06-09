Marquette Mountain installs disc golf course

The sculpture above is one of 9 from artist Stacy Rhines.
The sculpture above is one of 9 from artist Stacy Rhines.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Outdoor enthusiasts will have a new way to enjoy the Marquette Mountain Ski Resort.

The resort is installing a 9-hole mini disc golf course with sculptures. The sculptures were built by Michigan Artist Stacy Rhines.

Marquette Mountain General Manager Kaet Johnson says the course is perfect for disc golfers of all skill levels.

“This is just another way to get people enjoying the outdoors and just enjoying the jewel that Marquette Mountain is for the town,” Johnson said.

Construction on the course will be finished by Friday evening. Changes will be made to the course throughout the season.

The disc golf course will be open during the mountain’s regular operating hours.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handheld cellphone use banned for motorists in Michigan
Sayen, who helped organize the event, said the race 'felt like a dream', and stated that the...
Clayton Sayen breaks 1-mile UP record at inaugural Community Track Night in Houghton
Michigan Senate passes bills that could help reduce drunk driving
Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Latest News

AED stands for automated external defibrillator and is used to provide emergency assistance to...
UP sports organizations, schools recieve AEDs thanks to Green Bay Packers
The Marquette Fourth of July parade featured many organizations and community services.
Marquette Independence Day Parade application deadline coming soon
Yooper Paranormal is teaming up with Chain O’Lakes and 6th Sense Paranormal to host a...
Yooper Paranormal to present at Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library
Moose
Michigan DNR says western UP moose population unchanged since 2019