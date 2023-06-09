Marquette Independence Day Parade application deadline coming soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Float applications are open for Marquette’s Independence Day parade, the deadline for participants is coming up soon. There are nearly 50 participants signed up so far including bands, non-profit groups and businesses.

The parade is hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marquette and the theme this year is stars and stripes forever. The deadline for the applications is June 16 and there are some prizes this year for best floats.

“We’re going to award a first and second place trophy for the best floats in the parade, we’re really hoping to get people excited and engaged, and looking to build some really cool and entertaining floats to really make everybody excited and see what creativity we have out there,” said Jeremy Bloomfield, Marquette 4th of July Parade Co-Director.

The parade is July 4th starting at 2 p.m. We’ve created a link to the application page here.

