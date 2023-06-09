Marinette County woman justified in shooting husband during domestic disturbance, DA rules

AMBERG, Wis. (WLUK) -- No charges will be filed for the death of a Marinette County man, as the DA ruled that the incident occurred during a domestic disturbance and that his wife was justified for her actions.

William Freed was found dead in his home on Memorial Day. His wife was arrested on homicide-related charges.

However, after investigating further, law enforcement has ruled that the incident occurred during a domestic disturbance, and that Freed’s wife was justified for her actions.

According to the DA’s office, Freed’s wife was found outside of their home on the night of the shooting.

She told officers that she and her husband had been arguing when she went into her room to listen to music. He then came into her room with a rifle -- something she said he had never done before.

Freed’s wife told officers she feared for her life and shot her husband with a handgun that she kept in her bedroom. She later told officers that she knew her husband kept his guns loaded.

Officers found Freed’s body with a loaded rifle underneath him. The gun had a bullet in the chamber, and the hammer was in the firing position.

The DA’s Office says that it was evident that Freed had been in his wife’s bedroom when he was shot in the chest -- his cause of death.

While no charges will be filed at this time, the DA’s Office says law enforcement will continue to investigate any new information that is brought forward.

Marinette County’s sheriff and district attorney offices encourage anyone who is feeling unsafe because of physical or emotional abuse to reach out to law enforcement as well as your local domestic violence advocacy center. In Marinette County, contact Rainbow House at (715) 735-6656.

