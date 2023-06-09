MARESA and SWP gather to better the Marquette area for ‘Service Give Back’

Participants spent the morning planting trees, removing invasive plants, and cleaning up the...
Participants spent the morning planting trees, removing invasive plants, and cleaning up the beaches and bike path.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) has a yearly staff retreat and community in-service project. This year they partnered with Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy (SWP).

Participants spent the morning planting trees at Presque Isle, removing invasive plants from Lakeshore Drive, and cleaning up the beaches and bike path between Lower Harbor and McCarty’s Cove beach.

Kathleen Henry, SWP education specialist and special projects coordinator, said it’s important for the community to take part in getting this important work done.

“Invasive species removal, beach cleanup and planting trees are really important components and activities to creating a more resilient climate and city here,” said Henry. “It’s really important to get the community involved, so we’re really happy and excited to have MARESA partner with us.”

Gregory Nyen, MARESA superintendent, said they do a ‘service give-back’ every year to thank the community for supporting their organization.

“We’re trying to share the love in the community. Our community has been so supportive of our agency, as well as the public school students in our two-county area,” said Nyen. “Each year we come together, and we consider different organizations and agencies to partner with as part of our ‘service give back’. This year we found Superior Watershed, they had a significant need that also aligned with an opportunity for us to get out and enjoy some beautiful scenery.”

