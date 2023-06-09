Deo Gallery constructs interactive cardboard art piece

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An interactive cardboard art installation is currently being built in the basement of Peter White Public Library.

“We Make Our City/Our City Makes Us” will be under construction all through June until Art Week. It will be on display in the basement of Peter White Public Library during July.

Amber Dohrenwend, Marquette Art Week artist in residence, said she was originally born in Marquette, but she lived in Tokyo for the past 14 years, which is when she started working with cardboard in this way.

“I was building these structures there. To build them here it just brought back this feeling of home and connecting with the community here,” said Dohrenwend “That we could make something together and we could celebrate that feeling of what home is, and something we could make together.”

This sculpture is made of recycled cardboard, and once the residency is complete it will be recycled again.

“If people want to take them home and maybe build on them at home, we can cut the sculpture apart a into pieces and spread those pieces out,” she said. “They can go someplace else and make new sculptures in other places.”

Dohrenwend said anyone is welcome to add to the piece. Scissors, cardboard and staplers are provided.

“It’s just a fun sculpture. I think a lot of people can appreciate it and connect with it, and just enjoy checking out some interesting art in the basement of Peter White Public Library.”

Anyone can come visit, so long as it’s during open studio hours. The piece is in the Deo Gallery and Arts and Culture Center.

