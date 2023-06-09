Dawson Williams named UP Tennis Player of the Year

Dawson Williams
Dawson Williams(Picasa | Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESCABABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba’s Dawson Williams has been named UP Tennis Player of the Year.

Williams, a senior, was the captain of the Escanaba team. The Escanaba High School boys tennis team won the MHSAA Upper Peninsula Division One championship in each of the last two years. This year though, that championship was won by Negaunee.

Williams won the first singles title defeating Negaunee’s Luke Syrjala in the championship match. He is only the sixth Escanaba tennis player in the 45-year history of the program to win the first singles championship in the Upper Peninsula.

“It means so much to me, it’s one of the biggest awards I could receive right now, it’s something that I’ve always wanted since I was young, looking at all these big high school players and to see myself finally get it, is something that I’m really proud of for myself.”

Below is the full list of All U.P. Tennis Honors for D1

Player of the Year : Dawson Williams (Escanaba)Coach of the Year : Kyle Saari (Negaunee)

All-State Singles Dawson Williams, Escanaba (#1s) Luke Syrjala, Negaunee (#1s)All-State Doubles Jace Turri / James Thomson, Negaunee (#1d)All - U.P. First TeamLuke Syrjala, Negaunee (#1s)Gavin Saunders, Negaunee (#2s)Jace Turri / James Thomson, Negaunee (#1d)Gavin Downey / Gavin Jacobson, Negaunee (#2d)Dawson Williams, Escanaba (#1s)Sam Rivera, Escanaba (#2s)Andrew Niemi, Westwood (#1s)Matt Barsch, Marquette (#1s)Isaac Nash, Kingsford (#1s)Ben Trevillian / Gabe Lafreniere, Kingsford (#1d)

All - U.P. Honorable MentionMick Kumpula, Negaunee (#3s)Tyler Lajimodiere, Negaunee (#4s)Philip Nelson / Zack Brundage, Negaunee (#3d)Ethan Harris / Brandon Borlace, Negaunee (#4d)Chase Thomsen, Marquette (#2s)Gavin Moore, Kingsford (#2s)Eli Wallis / Jacob Saari, Kingsford (#2d)Isaac Johnson/Keaton Ansell MQT (#1d)Liam McFarren/Andrew King MQT (#2d)Mitchell Ford / Nick Salzwedel, Westwood (#1d)Thomas Tackman / Nick Matthews, Gladstone (#1d)Vlad Osterdahl / Parker LaFond, Escanaba (#1d)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

