Cooler air from the north with scattered rain this weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The dry stretch the U.P. has had is looking to come to an end with rain chances starting Friday evening the western counties and more throughout the weekend. A cold front from Canada will bring rain chances and cool things off for Saturday and Sunday. The next big chances for rain is slated for Monday with a system from the southwest to push the rain into the region by Monday with it wrapping up by Tuesday evening.

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning and start of the afternoon; cloudy conditions follow with cooler air

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s near lake; Mid to High 60s elsewhere

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool; rain chances increase late at night

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Widespread rain starting in the morning; isolated thundershowers possible

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; rain lingering in the cental and western counties

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; seasonal conditions

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; mild air

> Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

