Cooler air from the north with scattered rain this weekend

The dry stretch the U.P. has had is looking to come to an end with rain chances starting Friday evening the western counties and more throughout the weekend. A cold front from Canada will bring rain chances and cool things off for Saturday and Sunday. The next big chances for rain is slated for Monday with a system from the southwest to push the rain into the region by Monday with it wrapping up by Tuesday evening.

Saturday: Scattered showers in the morning and start of the afternoon; cloudy conditions follow with cooler air

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s near lake; Mid to High 60s elsewhere

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool; rain chances increase late at night

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Monday: Widespread rain starting in the morning; isolated thundershowers possible

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; rain lingering in the cental and western counties

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy; seasonal conditions

>Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies; mild air

> Highs: High 60s to Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.