Super One Foods in Negaunee celebrates newly completed renovations

By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The community came together to celebrate the completion of renovations at Super One Foods in Negaunee.

The store held a ribbon cutting ceremony with free food samples for customers. The eight-month long renovation included a redesign to help match customer spending habits.

The owner of the Super One franchise says he is proud of everyone’s hard work.

“[I’m] really excited about what our team can do and how they can preform these projects,” Miners Incorporated President Patrick Miner said. “They just do an amazing jobs; our stores, we are so proud of them each and every one, and this one is no different. It is really a great celebration for everyone’s hard work.”

Miner also says Super One will continue to follow customer spending habits to provide the best experience for whomever walks through the doors.

