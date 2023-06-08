Range Bank hosts ‘Schools Out for Summer’ Concert

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank held their 4th annual School Supply Drive earlier this evening in downtown Marquette.

The supply drive ran from 5-8 p.m. and featured a performance from ‘Frank and Da Beans,’ a band local to the Upper Peninsula.

The drive was thrown to gain supplies and funding for the schools in the area. Alongside the live music, a food truck was provided as well as a “Kids Corner” with chalk and bubbles.

Range Bank Marketing Coordinator Hanna Westra said Range Bank works hard to support schools.

“‘Frank and Da Beans’ are here, it’s just a lot of fun. We’ve been having a lot of family and friends and Range Bank employees here. It’s a great way to kick off the summer. We really lucked out on the weather,” said Westra.

Donations will be collected from June 1 to July 31 for school districts in Marquette County, the Copper Country, Dickinson County and the Green Bay area.

