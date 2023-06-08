Range Bank hosts ‘Schools Out for Summer’ Concert

Range Bank held their 4th annual School Supply Drive earlier this evening in downtown Marquette.
Range Bank held their 4th annual School Supply Drive earlier this evening in downtown Marquette.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy and Mandy Koskela
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Range Bank held their 4th annual School Supply Drive earlier this evening in downtown Marquette.

The supply drive ran from 5-8 p.m. and featured a performance from ‘Frank and Da Beans,’ a band local to the Upper Peninsula.

The drive was thrown to gain supplies and funding for the schools in the area. Alongside the live music, a food truck was provided as well as a “Kids Corner” with chalk and bubbles.

Range Bank Marketing Coordinator Hanna Westra said Range Bank works hard to support schools.

“‘Frank and Da Beans’ are here, it’s just a lot of fun. We’ve been having a lot of family and friends and Range Bank employees here. It’s a great way to kick off the summer. We really lucked out on the weather,” said Westra.

Donations will be collected from June 1 to July 31 for school districts in Marquette County, the Copper Country, Dickinson County and the Green Bay area.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to protect Michiganders on the road
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
Marinette House Fire
1 killed in Marinette house fire
Sayen, who helped organize the event, said the race 'felt like a dream', and stated that the...
Clayton Sayen breaks 1-mile UP record at inaugural Community Track Night in Houghton

Latest News

Online registration costs $25 and closes on Wednesday at midnight, with prices increasing in...
Online registration for Bridgefest Thatcher Markham Memorial Run closes soon
Health experts provide tips for kids to stay socially and emotionally well this summer
Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson raises awareness for Alzheimer’s, brain disease awareness month
‘Gerald’s Law’ passes in House 409-9, moves to Senate for approval