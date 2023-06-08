Provisions MQT holds grand opening ceremony on 1 year anniversary

Provisions MQT celebrated its one-year anniversary with its official grand opening, marked by a...
Provisions MQT celebrated its one-year anniversary with its official grand opening, marked by a ribbon-cutting event Thursday.(WLUC)
Published: Jun. 8, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette coffee shop held its grand opening Thursday.

Provisions MQT celebrated its one-year anniversary with its official grand opening, marked by a ribbon-cutting event Thursday. The celebration continued with live music performed by musician Kobie Guidebeck.

Since its inception in May 2022, Provisions MQT’s goal is to provide a space where the community can collaborate, connect and savor life’s simple pleasures.

From hosting yoga sessions to cooking classes, serving specialty coffee to offering artisan gelato, and showcasing locally sourced baked goods.

Provisions MQT is located at 401 S Lakeshore Boulevard in Marquette, adjacent to the piers and Ore Dock of Marquette’s Lower Harbor on the first floor of One Marquette Place. They have expanded their summer hours from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Additional details about Provisions MQT can be found at provisionsmqt.com or by calling (906) 273-0760.

