Phillies-Tigers game postponed to Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

The Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night was postponed due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

The game was rescheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, originally an off day for both teams.

Philadelphia won 1-0 Tuesday in haze and with the smell of smoke in the air. Phillies players and manager Rob Thomson said the conditions did not affect them, though a strong wind blowing in from center field halted three would-be home runs short of the fence.

About a half-hour before the postponement was announced by Major League Baseball, Thomson said he thought Wednesday night's game would be played. The Philadelphia skyline could not be seen from the ballpark due to haze and a smoky smell remained.

The defending NL champion Phillies (29-32) have won four in a row after losing five straight. Ace right-hander Zack Wheeler (4-4, 4.33) was scheduled to start Wednesday's contest against Tigers rookie RHP Reese Olson (0-1, 3.60).

Detroit has lost all five games on its current six-game trip and seven of eight overall. The Tigers are 12-20 on the road. Philadelphia is 16-10 at home.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to protect Michiganders on the road
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
Marinette House Fire
1 killed in Marinette house fire

Latest News

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Man pleads guilty to assisting in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Detroit Tigers - Comerica Park
Turner leads Phillies against the Tigers following 4-hit game
Claressa Shields, right, leans back from Maricela Cornejo during a middleweight boxing bout...
Claressa Shields wins an easy decision over Maricela Corenjo
White Sox aim to sweep 3-game series over the Tigers