Online registration for Bridgefest Thatcher Markham Memorial Run closes soon

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - There is less than a week left to register online for the Thatcher Markham Memorial Race during Bridgefest.

Online registration costs $25 and closes on Wednesday, June 14 at midnight.

“People can register in-person on Thursday, the day before the race on June 15, at the Copper Country Running Company from 5 to 8 p.m.,” said Race Director Ryan Towles. “People can also register on race day at the race start. It will be 4 to 6 p.m.”

Prices increase after the online registration closes, costing $30 on Thursday and $35 on race-day. In addition to being able to participate, you will also get a race shirt.

The race is split up into a 5k run and non-competitive walk. The race is named after Thatcher Markham, who died during the 2018 Fathers Day flood in Houghton County.

“It’s a great community event,” continued Towles. “And a great way to remember Thatcher.”

All proceeds will go to the Copper Country Junior Hockey Association and the Pigs-N-Heat Fire and Victim Fund. The race starts off in Hancock, on the intersection of Scott and Quincy Streets, with participants going across the bridge into Houghton. Unlike in previous years, however, the race won’t end at Bridgeview Park.

“We’re going to finish at the new Houghton pier, which means that the course is going to extend further east on College Ave. to the Michigan Tech campus, and then finish further east then we did in previous years.”

The race begins at 7 p.m. on June 17, and is immediately followed by the BridgeFest parade. For how to register, visit the race’s sign-up page here.

