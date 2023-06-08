Ocean Navigator cruise ship docks in Houghton for first visit of the season

This is the first of two visits the ship will make to Houghton this summer, as one of four...
This is the first of two visits the ship will make to Houghton this summer, as one of four cruise ship lines on Lake Superior this year, two more than last year.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Queen Voyages cruise ship Ocean Navigator docked in Houghton early Thursday morning.

It was previously docked in Marquette on Wednesday. This is the first of two visits the ship will make to Houghton this summer. It is also the first opportunity for the city to make use of its new cruise ship docking equipment.

“Everything went pretty smoothly,” said Houghton City Manager Eric Waara. “What we did was actually design removable bollards for a large ship to tie up to, so after this one leaves, public works is actually going to come down here, remove the bollards, put the manhole covers back on, and you’ll have this nice clear surface again.”

After docking, the roughly 70 passengers aboard climbed on buses to visit a series of attractions in the area. One volunteer helping organize the visit says cruises like these are becoming more common.

“Currently, the cruise lines are wanting to cruise on Lake Superior more than they ever have before,” said Tour Guide and Volunteer T.J Stauffer. “Last year, there were two cruise lines on Lake Superior, this year there are four, and so this isn’t just a once-in-a-decade event, it’s starting to become an annual thing.”

Stauffer says introducing visitors to the area this way may inspire them to return again.

“We’re finding that a lot of our guests are coming from the west coast and the Southwest,” added Stauffer. “So, to be here on crystal clear water, like Lake Superior, and come here with the northern forest and beautiful weather is something they’re absolutely loving, and it increases the likelihood that they’ll actually come back on their own personal vacation.”

The Ocean Navigator left Houghton around 4:30 p.m. Thursday evening, headed towards Duluth.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to protect Michiganders on the road
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
Marinette House Fire
1 killed in Marinette house fire
Sayen, who helped organize the event, said the race 'felt like a dream', and stated that the...
Clayton Sayen breaks 1-mile UP record at inaugural Community Track Night in Houghton

Latest News

The store held a ribbon cutting ceremony with free food samples for customers to celebrate the...
Super One Foods in Negaunee celebrates newly completed renovations
Kiwanis Club of Marquette gears up for 66th annual chicken barbeque
DNR launches “Three Free Weekend” with free fishing, state park access for all
Little Lake Harbor flooding threatens Luce County resort