NMU receives live broadcast award for hockey game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University won an award for their live broadcast of the NMU versus Michigan Tech University hockey game.

The award was presented by Sports Video Group (SVG) and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). The award was the College Sports Media Award for Outstanding Live Game Production in the Collegiate division.

For this category, at least 80% of the crew had to be students.

The competition for their category included universities from across the country. Michael Lakenen, WNMU-TV director and producer, said they entered the competition last year and they were runner up. This year, they took home first place.

The section they decided to submit was MTU at NMU. The game was tied in overtime when NMU scored to secure the victory. The production crew were able to conduct a live interview with the player that scored the goal.

Lakenen said the students take pride in the work they do, and the award was well deserved.

“It’s a huge benefit to them because they get to work on some of the top equipment, and they really take ownership of the production once we start doing these hockey games and they become better and better. This was just the validation that what they’ve been doing these months is really paying off.”

Lakenen said the administration and NMU sports gave them the support they needed to progress to where they are now.

The production crew includes:

Cross Lakenen (camera)

Mike Lakenen (Producer/Director)

Joe Sigourney (camera)

Megan Tarcea (graphics/audio)

Andrew Hoover (camera)

Ava Moilanen (camera)

Mike Cudahy (camera-top)

Adam Diaz (replay-bottom)

Kenzie Harrod (camera shading-Not Pictured)

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.