Women’s Center of Marquette and Alger Counties begins Nifty 250 fundraiser

Women's center gifts that were donated by the Marquette community on Wednesday night at the...
Women's center gifts that were donated by the Marquette community on Wednesday night at the nifty 250.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Women’s Center of Marquette and Alger Counties kicked off its Nifty 250 fundraising event at Cafe Bodega.

This fundraiser asks for donations of $250 because that’s exactly that’s how much it costs for a family to stay at the Harbor House for a week.

The Harbor House in Marquette is a 15-bed shelter for survivors and their families fleeing domestic and sexual violence. The Women’s Center’s Development Director Andrea Numikoski said you can also donate gifts.

“We have two Disney tickets in a Disney package, and we have a version wireless, Justin over there donated a gaming monitor retail value is at $299 and we also have some Squishmallows,” said Numikoski.

Numikoski also said she wants to thank Cafe Bodega for hosting them.

The Nifty 250 fundraiser will take place until July 7.

For more information on where you can donate to the Women’s Center, you can click here or call (906) 226-6611.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
4 UP courses land spot on Golfweek’s top-20 best public golf courses in Michigan list

Latest News

Former Delta County Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien voicing her reasons for resigning.
Delta County searching for new airport manager
Delta County searches for new airport manager
UPAWS hosts annual Pet Calendar Photo Contest
‘We’re holding out okay’: Chassell farmers prepare for annual Strawberry Festival despite dry conditions