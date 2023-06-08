Women’s Center of Marquette and Alger Counties begins Nifty 250 fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, the Women’s Center of Marquette and Alger Counties kicked off its Nifty 250 fundraising event at Cafe Bodega.

This fundraiser asks for donations of $250 because that’s exactly that’s how much it costs for a family to stay at the Harbor House for a week.

The Harbor House in Marquette is a 15-bed shelter for survivors and their families fleeing domestic and sexual violence. The Women’s Center’s Development Director Andrea Numikoski said you can also donate gifts.

“We have two Disney tickets in a Disney package, and we have a version wireless, Justin over there donated a gaming monitor retail value is at $299 and we also have some Squishmallows,” said Numikoski.

Numikoski also said she wants to thank Cafe Bodega for hosting them.

The Nifty 250 fundraiser will take place until July 7.

For more information on where you can donate to the Women’s Center, you can click here or call (906) 226-6611.

