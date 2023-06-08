Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson raises awareness for Alzheimer’s, brain disease awareness month

Two of the butterflies on the front lawn of Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson until Friday.
Two of the butterflies on the front lawn of Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson until Friday.(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Rows of butterflies are located on the front lawn of Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson. They are available for all to see as people drive past on US-2.

“I would like to share this with the community. When Joe [Rizzo] came up with the idea to share it for mental awareness month, I thought this is a way we can bring happiness,” said Artist Peter Monette.

June is Alzheimer’s and brain disease awareness month. The hospital approached Monette about displaying his artwork to raise awareness about these illnesses.

“A butterfly is a symbol of faith, hope, and transformation. It was parallel to what we were trying to do about raising awareness around a particular event,” said Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson Director of Public Relations & Business Development Joe Rizzo.

Rizzo said more than 55-million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer’s or some form of Dementia.

“I personally know that it is very frustrating for families and patients to deal with Alzheimer’s,” Rizzo said. “The gradual deterioration of the brain results in slow and lengthy battles with loss of everyday functional skills.”

Monette said he wants his butterflies to put a smile on someone’s face. He is a retired U.S. Army Veteran and carpenter and started making the artwork as a hobby.

“I needed something to keep me busy during the wintertime besides throwing another log on the fire. This is what I started with,” Monette said.

The butterflies have been up since Monday and will be taken down Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

