Marquette artist embraces Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new artist on display at Zero Degrees Gallery. Taryn Okesson is the gallery’s guest artist for the month of June.

Using ink, acrylic, and linen/thread, Okesson creates finely detailed and textured mixed-media work.

Okesson embraces the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, or, the aesthetic concept that finds beauty and serenity in objects/landscapes that are imperfect, simple, or incomplete.

That’s evident in the rough textures, edges, and loose threads in Okesson’s final pieces.

Zero Degrees Gallery is hosting an artist’s reception for Taryn Okesson on June 10th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

