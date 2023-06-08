Marquette artist embraces Japanese concept of “wabi-sabi”

You can check out Taryn Okesson’s collection at Zero Degrees Gallery through the end of June
Taryn Okesson is the June guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery.
Taryn Okesson is the June guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new artist on display at Zero Degrees Gallery. Taryn Okesson is the gallery’s guest artist for the month of June.

Using ink, acrylic, and linen/thread, Okesson creates finely detailed and textured mixed-media work.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stops by the Downtown Marquette gallery to learn more about the artist and her creative process.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Zero Degrees Gallery's guest artist of June.

Okesson embraces the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, or, the aesthetic concept that finds beauty and serenity in objects/landscapes that are imperfect, simple, or incomplete.

That’s evident in the rough textures, edges, and loose threads in Okesson’s final pieces.

Artist Taryn Okesson talks about embracing wabi-sabi, or the concept that there's beauty in imperfection.

Zero Degrees Gallery is hosting an artist’s reception for Taryn Okesson on June 10th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Taryn Okesson Art