The lingering dry stretch brings another wildfire threat

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for the eastern half of the U.P. today. Conditions remain ideal for wildfire development. Please, refrain from burning today. A cold front moves in tomorrow night into Saturday morning with a few light rain showers. A better round of rain is coming early next week with a closed-off air of low pressure moving through. Potential rainfall will range from 1.0″-2.5″ with the highest amounts of rain in the east.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Morning showers then partly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 60s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening rain across the east

>Highs: Upper 50s west, low 60s east

Monday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low 70s

