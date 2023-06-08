The lingering dry stretch brings another wildfire threat

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for the eastern half of the U.P. today. Conditions remain ideal for wildfire development. Please, refrain from burning today. A cold front moves in tomorrow night into Saturday morning with a few light rain showers. A better round of rain is coming early next week with a closed-off air of low pressure moving through. Potential rainfall will range from 1.0″-2.5″ with the highest amounts of rain in the east.

Today: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: Morning showers then partly cloudy

>Highs: Low 60s west, upper 60s east

Sunday: Partly cloudy with evening rain across the east

>Highs: Upper 50s west, low 60s east

Monday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora Saterstad-Scott faces 4 felony charges related to operating while intoxicated.
Driver in Republic Township rollover crash faces 4 felony charges
Gov. Whitmer signs legislation to protect Michiganders on the road
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
Marinette House Fire
1 killed in Marinette house fire

Latest News

red flag
Wildfire threat continues with reprieve coming next week
Dry spell looking to end with rain chances this weekend
Increasing rain chances into this weekend
Patchy frost west in the morning with rain chances this weekend
red flag
Red flag warnings as fire weather conditions increase