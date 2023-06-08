Kiwanis Club of Marquette gears up for 66th annual chicken barbeque

The current chairman said over the years they have fundraised $1.3 million for the Marquette...
The current chairman said over the years they have fundraised $1.3 million for the Marquette community.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kiwanis Club of Marquette is gearing up for its 66th annual chicken barbeque.

$16 will get you barbecue chicken, a baked potato, baked beans, a dinner roll and ice cream from Jilbert’s.

This fundraising effort started in 1957. The current chairman said over the years they have fundraised $1.3 million for the Marquette community.

Carl Gordon, the Kiwanis Chicken Barbecue chairman, said the quality of the meal has kept the event going all these years, and their secret recipe certainly helps.

“We have our secret barbecue recipe known only to one person in the club at a time. It really is a fantastic dinner. That’s all it is, it’s a good dinner at a reasonable price and every penny of profit goes back into the community, so what more can you ask for,” said Gordon.

The Kiwanis Chicken Barbeque will be drive through style from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at the back parking lot of the YMCA in Marquette.

