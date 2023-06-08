Iron County Road Commission superintendent plans for retirement

Superintendent Doug Tomasoski will pass the torch to Brad Toivonen at the end of June
Civil Engineering Technician Brad Toivonen will be taking over the superintendent position.
Civil Engineering Technician Brad Toivonen will be taking over the superintendent position.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly three decades, the Iron County Road Commission’s superintendent will be retiring this month.

Doug Tomasoski served the road commission for 28 years.

He said he looks back at those years fondly, despite this being his first managerial job.

“My biggest thing was basically trying to watch and see,” Tomasoski said. “They had a good organization coming in, weren’t a lot of changes at the time, there was a very stable workforce, a lot of experience.”

Tomasoski started working for the Iron County Road Commission in January of 1995. Now, he will pass the torch to Civil Engineering Technician Brad Toivonen.

Tomasoski is confident Toivonen’s experience with the road commission has prepared him for the job.

“Brad’s been with us for over 20 years,” Tomasoski said. “As the civil technician and construction foreman, he has done a vast majority of the jobs, including in the garages.”

Toivonen has been slowly taking over superintendent responsibilities.

He said he’s excited to serve the people of Iron County.

“I’ve been here 22 years; I’ve got quite a bit of experience but within the construction and maintenance part of it,” Toivonen said. “Moving into the paperwork and political end of it, it’s going to be a little bit of a challenge for me, but I think I’ll adapt quickly to it.”

Tomasoski said he plans on traveling and seeing his family during his retirement.

He appreciates the kindness and support from the community over his 28 years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

