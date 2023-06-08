Health professionals provide tips to keep your kids healthy this summer

Heat-related issues, such as heat exhaustion and dehydration, are some of the biggest concerns for parents.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Summer is here, which means many kids are already out of school and enjoying some time off.

Health officials have some tips to make sure your kids are staying healthy this summer.

Heat-related issues, such as heat exhaustion and dehydration, are some of the biggest concerns for parents. Health professionals say taking preventative measures is the best way to address these concerns. Wearing proper sunscreen, drinking a lot of fluids, and wearing lightweight clothes are all ways to prevent heat-related problems.

Experts also have some tips to keep kids outside and active during the summer months.

“Try to do things that they like to do,” said Tony Malik, Aspirus Health U.P. regional hospitalist director. “Think about organized sports over the summer or creating a time schedule where you have no access to phones or technology just so you can force the issue of going outside and getting some fresh air.”

Keeping kids healthy and fit during the summer may be a challenge, but experts say it’s one of the most important times to stay on top of it.

