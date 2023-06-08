Health experts provide tips for kids to stay socially and emotionally well this summer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Most kids in the U.P. are already out of school for the summer.

While this can be a fun break for some kids, health officials warn that others may be struggling to stay socially and emotionally well. Experts suggest limiting screen time, balancing individual and social time, and getting into a routine are the best ways to keep kids stimulated and mentally well in the summer.

Health officials say time outside is one of the best ways for kids to stay well.

“Just making sure that kids are getting outside for sunshine and fresh air each and every day [is important],” said Erin Wallace, Stay Well Program project manager. “There are so many studies that link outside and outdoor activity to better moods and better and improved mental functioning.”

