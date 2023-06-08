Final stretch of dry spell with scattered rain this weekend

Rain chances are looking to linger throughout the weekend into next week
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The dry spell is looking to stick around for the next couple of days into the weekend but rain chances are increasing in the weekend as well. Rain will start isolated in the west Friday night with more rounds on Saturday night into Sunday. A moderate system is looking to bring more rounds of rain Sunday night into Monday with it looking to wrap up by Tuesday. After the rain Tuesday things are shaping up to be calmer by Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny; increasing clouds with isolated rain west late

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered rain in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy; chances of rain increase in the evening

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s west; Mid 60s elsewhere

Monday: Mostly cloudy; widespread light to moderate rain showers

>Highs: Mid to High 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; lingering rain showers throughout the day

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning; decreasing clouds through the day

>Highs: 70s

Dry conditions linger with rain set to start late Friday night
The lingering dry stretch brings another wildfire threat
