Feeding America West Michigan to hold 3 distribution events Thursday

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today, Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in three counties in the Upper Peninsula.

The first is located in Chocolay Township at Silver Creek Thrift Store, with distribution beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. Grace Covenant Church in Iron River is the site of the second distribution event. That is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. Central time.

The final event takes place in Dickinson County, at the Norway Community Food Pantry. Distribution there begins at 3:00 p.m. Central time. Anyone picking up items at any of these events is asked to stay in their car as these are drive-thru events.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.