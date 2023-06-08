Camp Michigamme kicks off next week

Upper Michigan Today looks ahead to the summer fun at camp
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Camp Michigamme.
Upper Michigan Today is LIVE at Camp Michigamme.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - Camp Michigamme is getting the ball rolling on its summer season!

Upper Michigan Today takes its show on the road to the Methodist summer camp for a look ahead at the fun planned for this year.

Camp Director Gordon Grigg III has been attending Camp Michigamme every summer for 20 years, in some capacity. He says the people, environment, activities, and nostalgia are what keep him coming back.

Though the camp is associated with the Methodist Church, Grigg says the camp’s school of thought is progressive, and that it’s accepting of everyone regardless of religion or other identities.

UMT chats with Camp Michigamme Director Gordon Grigg about all the fun planned there for the summer.

From morning worship to water sports to archery to arts and crafts, expect to do it all at Camp Michigamme!

Tia and Elizabeth try popular camp activities.
Tia and Elizabeth make seed bombs, a popular Camp Michigamme arts-and-craft.
You can learn more about Camp Michigamme and its offerings at campmichigamme.org.

The first camp this summer is June 14-17 for elementary students.

You can see the full camp schedule and pricing and register at www.campmichigamme.org.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

