2023 American Idol Platinum Ticket Winner Cam Amen to release life story

NORFOLK, Neb. (WLUC) - American Idol participant Cam Amen won hearts all over the world on the 2023 season of American Idol and now, he’s releasing an audiobook detailing his life story.

Amen spoke on the show about being taken away from his mother and his time in the foster care system, and at age 18 he obtained legal custody of his brother and sister and raised them until they were old enough to go out on their own.

On May 31, Amen announced the release of his life story called “I am, I Can, I Will: A Survivor’s Story.” The foreword of the book was released for free with chapter 1 to be released on June 10.

Amen performed at various locations in the Upper Peninsula last month to raise awareness for children in foster care. He said his purpose is to ensure kids in foster care have someone that’s fighting for them.

