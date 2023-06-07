Watersmeet School District continues Indigenous knowledge initiative

These posters are just one of many around the school containing Anishinaabe teachings.
These posters are just one of many around the school containing Anishinaabe teachings.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - As soon as you walk through the doors of the Watersmeet Township School, Ojibwe language and teachings are everywhere to be seen.

“Now walking through the school, I see Indigenous visibility,” Watersmeet Township School Board Vice President Lisa McGeshick said.

This school year, the district adopted a framework to introduce Anishinaabe teachings and culture throughout the entire school curriculum.

The district hired First Nations tribal consultant Ricky White of North Dakota to help lead the program. The group adopted a resource guide at first for social studies but learned there was more to take away.

“Looking at that resource guide, what we found was that it can be inclusive in all topics, all subjects in the school,” McGeshick said. “The wigwam is math and science.” The superintendent of the school, George Peterson, said now that the academic year is done, there is concrete proof the program is working.

“We had a 100% graduation rate this year, which was awesome,” Peterson said. “Attendance is better, and our honor roll was up nine from this last period.”

The second and third graders put everything they learned into two books.

“They are talking about things like the boarding schools and the orange shirt day,” Peterson said. “If they have that knowledge down in second and third grade and they’re talking about Pow Wows and what they’re all about, that’s proof right there. The proof’s in the pudding that we’re reaching these children young.”

James Williams, the Tribal Chairman for the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, said he is happy to see the tribe working hand in hand with the district.

“I’m a student from here,” Williams said. “I graduated from here. I grew up in this community and to really see the progress that the school is making with the tribe has been a wonderful experience for me and it’s been a long time coming. As a school grows, we want to grow and understand each other as well.”

The district hopes to continue the program for years to come and encourages any school district looking to adopt a similar program to reach out.

The initiative is also receiving statewide recognition through the Department of Education, Office of Indian Education. McGeshick says it serves as a perfect example of how the state, school districts and tribes can work together.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
A watch party for 'Battle on the Beach' at Jackson's Pit in Negaunee.
Community celebrates as Ishpeming house flippers make HGTV show debut
UPDATE: Gwinn superintendent to resign
Attendees at Pride fest helping set the food up for the potluck.
Keweenaw Queers host inaugural pride fest in Houghton County

Latest News

Pride Fest will be returning to Mattson Park in Marquette again this year.
Pride Fest to return to Lower Harbor Park in Marquette
Customers were constantly seen inside and lined up outside, eager for their meals at the newly...
Little Caesars returns to Houghton with crowded grand opening
Marquette Planning Commission
Marquette Planning Commission approves plans for Shophouse Park in north Marquette
There were five affiliate funds for Negaunee, Big Bay, Greater Ishpeming, Marquette and the...
Community Foundation of Marquette County hosts grant distribution event