Vault Hotel in Houghton ranked second best above the bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Vault Hotel in Houghton was ranked second of the top three hotels, motels & resorts above the Mackinac Bridge by MyNorth.com.

The 2023 Red Hot Best results sort through more than 230,000 nominations to find the best lodging, services and entertainment options over eight Michigan regions and decides a total of 900+ winners.

The Vault Hotel was ranked in the top three hotels, motels and resorts above the bridge along with Mission Point Resort and the Hotel Iroquois, both on Mackinac Island. This recognition emphasizes the breathtaking scenery of the Keweenaw and shows how incredible the Portage Canal and downtown Houghton are to see.

“We’re honored to be ranked among Mackinac Island’s iconic hotels and resorts with our Downtown Houghton boutique hotel,” said Jen Julien, Vault Hotel co-owner. “Our team works very hard to provide an exceptional experience and we are happy to see our community highlighted as well.”

The Vault Hotel is known for its bank themed remodel, staying true to the old bank building’s history while making for a modern high-end experience. It also holds its exclusive Counting Room bar for guests only.

