UPAWS hosts annual Pet Calendar Photo Contest

UPAWS 2024 Pet Calendar Contest
UPAWS 2024 Pet Calendar Contest(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is now accepting photos of pets for its 2024 calendar.

Folks can help the shelter raise money for its daily operations by submitting a photo of their pet for $10. Voters will then choose their favorite pictures throughout July. Votes are $1 each.

New this year, the 12th winner will be selected by a random drawing. Any entry that raises at least $100 will be entered into the drawing which will take place live on Facebook on August 1.

Also new this year, UPAWS will put your pet’s picture in the calendar on any day of your choice. Just pick your favorite photo, select a date, and donate $15 to see your pet in the calendar grid.

UPAWS says that all the money raised from the fundraiser goes straight to the animals.

“The bottom line is it goes toward the animals,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS Pet Calendar Photo Contest chair. “The vet care, the food, everything needed so we can find them loving homes. So, we really hope the community comes out and supports this. It’s also a lot of fun.”

You can join the contest here by Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

