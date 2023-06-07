Two Escanaba hair salons prepare Pathways members for prom

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Pathways is a patient-based organization that specializes in serving children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

On Tuesday, Pathways held a prom for all of its members. Hair salons around Escanaba spent the day doing their hair and makeup for free. One Cost Cutters Hair Stylist, Aubreanna Servant said doing things like this brings her joy.

“We have a lot of fun doing it and it’s great to see people leaving with a smile and feeling beautiful and handsome,” said Servant. “It makes us feel really good as well as them.”

Servant also said she is excited this prom is returning after a four-year hiatus. Another local Hair Salon donating time was Ritz Hair and Massage Studio owner, Christa Madgwick, said the Pathways Organization and events like these are monumental.

“To give these people the opportunity to go out and work and basically be normal for the day,” said Madgwick. “What makes it special is I have quite a few clients that work through Pathways, so it hits me, and it’s exciting to finally be able to, as the owner, finally be able to put something on like this for them.”

Madgwick also said this dance is meant as a way for Pathways members to hang out with their friends and have a good time. She said her final message for the entire U.P. community is to treat everyone like a human.

“If you see someone struggling, help them out, ask them how their day is no matter if you have disabilities or not,” said Madgwick. “Everyone is a human so treat them as that.”

The prom took place at the Island Resort & Casino in Harris and both hair salons said they are just happy they could give back.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.