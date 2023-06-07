Senator Joy Brewer of Kingsford retires after 30 years of service

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford native was recognized for their service in Lansing Wednesday.

State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-38th Senate District) recognized Joy Brewer on her retirement in April after more than 30 years of service as a staff member in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

“Joy Brewer is a woman with a true servant’s heart,” McBroom said. “She lives the scripture, ‘In all you do, work with all your heart as working for the Lord.’ We will deeply miss her friendship, kindness, indomitable spirit, resilience, and respect for the rules of fair play and proper procedure. We wish her all the best in retirement knowing that none of her wonderful attributes will retire but only be transferred to her next endeavors.”

McBroom personally wrote a tribute honoring Brewer, originally Joy Erickson, who was born and raised in Kingsford and worked many years in the Keweenaw.

The tribute said, “Joy Brewer has spent decades in service to the people of Michigan by working for them in the state Capitol… Joy always kept a close eye out for the people and land of the Upper Peninsula, her birthplace and where her heart always resides…Countless residents of the UP knew they could get in touch with Joy about their problems and that she would forward them on to a legislator. Legislators knew that Joy could get them in touch with the right UP person on nearly any issue for the west end and the Keweenaw.”

