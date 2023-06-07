Senator Joy Brewer of Kingsford retires after 30 years of service

In April, State Sen. Ed McBroom recognized Joy Brewer, who was born and raised in Kingsford, on...
In April, State Sen. Ed McBroom recognized Joy Brewer, who was born and raised in Kingsford, on her retirement after more than 30 years of service as a staff member in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.(Senator McBroom's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford native was recognized for their service in Lansing Wednesday.

State Sen. Ed McBroom (R-38th Senate District) recognized Joy Brewer on her retirement in April after more than 30 years of service as a staff member in both the state Senate and House of Representatives.

“Joy Brewer is a woman with a true servant’s heart,” McBroom said. “She lives the scripture, ‘In all you do, work with all your heart as working for the Lord.’ We will deeply miss her friendship, kindness, indomitable spirit, resilience, and respect for the rules of fair play and proper procedure. We wish her all the best in retirement knowing that none of her wonderful attributes will retire but only be transferred to her next endeavors.”

McBroom personally wrote a tribute honoring Brewer, originally Joy Erickson, who was born and raised in Kingsford and worked many years in the Keweenaw.

The tribute said, “Joy Brewer has spent decades in service to the people of Michigan by working for them in the state Capitol… Joy always kept a close eye out for the people and land of the Upper Peninsula, her birthplace and where her heart always resides…Countless residents of the UP knew they could get in touch with Joy about their problems and that she would forward them on to a legislator. Legislators knew that Joy could get them in touch with the right UP person on nearly any issue for the west end and the Keweenaw.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
According to David Stensaas, the City Planner and Zoning Administrator, the proposed business...
Public hearing set for proposed cannabis dispensary in Marquette
4 UP courses land spot on Golfweek’s top-20 best public golf courses in Michigan list

Latest News

A double red flag means the public are not allowed in the water.
Michigan DNR implements new beach flag system
ORV Trails are also free to access this weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors legally...
DNR launches “Three Free Weekend” with free fishing, state park access for all
Pride Fest to return to Lower Harbor Park in Marquette
Two Escanaba hair salons prepare Pathways members for prom