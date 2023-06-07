Run for Life Fund ready to help organ donors and recipients

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Health Foundation (SHF) still has dollars for any U.P. organ donor or organ recipient.

The SHF created the Run for Life Organ Donation Fund with Amy Harju to help organ donors and recipients with out-of-pocket expenses. Amy was an organ recipient and had an organ transplant years ago. She recently passed away.

Amy played a significant part in the planning of the Run for Life. Jim LaJoie said she always tried to help those in need. She worked hard to get sponsorships and prizes for the run and walk.

LaJoie said they stopped putting on the event due to Amy’s health issues, and there are no immediate plans to continue. There is still a significant amount of money in that fund, so if any organ donors or recipients are in need, LaJoie encourages them to apply.

“We do have a very sizable amount of money in that fund, and we encourage people from all across the Upper Peninsula,” said LaJoie. “Whether you’re an organ donor or recipient and you need some help with out-of-pocket expenses, we encourage people to apply for funding.”

You can contribute to the Run for Life Organ Donation Fund by going to the Superior Health Foundation website and clicking funds. People can view the impact this fund has had on organ donors or recipients as well.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.