Report: Man punched 1-year-old in face while mom pushed him in stroller

Police said the child was taken to Levine Children’s Hospital where he was treated and released.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina say a man mumbling to himself punched a 1-year-old boy in the face “without warning or justification,” as his mother was pushing him in a stroller.

A Mecklenburg County arrest report obtained Tuesday by WBTV provides details into the alleged assault that happened just after 11:40 a.m. Sunday in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.

According to the report, the child’s mother was crossing Summit Avenue when the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Rico Limon Williams, walked by mumbling to himself.

“The witness stated that without warning or justification that the defendant punched her 1-year-old son in the face, who she was pushing in a stroller,” the report stated.

According to arrest records, the boy had a swollen and bruised right eye, a cut on the inside of his upper lip and a swollen right cheek. Police say he was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

The boy’s mother said she didn’t know the suspect.

Williams was taken into custody with the help of bystanders and witnesses. He was charged with assault on a child under 12.

In his first court appearance Monday, Williams’ bond was increased to $125,000, and he was given a next court date of Aug. 10.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hilltop Restaurant's sweetrolls are well-known in the community for their taste and size.
Hilltop Family Restaurant in L’Anse temporarily closed
Justin Harvala was sentenced to the maximum for second-degree criminal sexual conduct
Iron Mountain man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault of child caught on ‘nanny’ camera
James Michael Dagostino
Florence County man arraigned on 5 felony charges for sexually assaulting 2 minors, including family member
Bug spray is a simple yet effective repellant for mosquitos.
Warm weather brings more mosquitos to Upper Michigan
According to David Stensaas, the City Planner and Zoning Administrator, the proposed business...
Public hearing set for proposed cannabis dispensary in Marquette

Latest News

Brandon Bruce as of June 30th will no longer be the superintendent.
Gwinn superintendent Brandon Bruce officially resigns
Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Grimes Community Complex...
Florida grand jury involved in Trump documents probe by Justice Dept., AP source says
The Ritz Hair Salon owner Christa Madgwick had snacks out today as they gave a free spa day to...
Two Escanaba hair salons prepare Pathways members for prom
These posters are just one of many around the school containing Anishinaabe teachings.
Watersmeet School District continues Indigenous knowledge initiative