Red flag warnings as fire weather conditions increase

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Winds will become a bit gusty this afternoon with gusts around 20-30mph. This combined with low relative humidity is why Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for the eastern counties today. Avoid burning today. The pattern stays dry through Friday. Rain chances increase this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy east and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy east and mild

>Highs: Upper 50s to mid 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Friday: Partly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Saturday: A few morning light rain showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Becoming mostly cloudy with late-day showers in the east

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Monday: Cloudy, cool, and widely scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

