Pride Fest to return to Lower Harbor Park in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On June 10, U.P. Rainbow Pride will host Pride Fest at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

Organizers said Saturday’s event is expected to be bigger than before. With preparations all ready to go, U.P. Rainbow Pride President Lex Exworthy said this event is important for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Up here this is one of our only chances to come together and be with other people and feel not alone,” said Exworthy. “I think that’s incredibly important.”

Pride Fest takes place Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

