Patchy frost west in the morning with rain chances this weekend

Red flag warnings are in the central and eastern counties due to dry conditions and frost advisories are in the western counties. All of these are expected to wrap up Thursday morning with a return to 70s with rain chances on Friday. Rain chances are looking to last throughout this weekend with nothing widespread until late Sunday night into Monday morning. A system from the southwest is set to arrive and bring larger amounts of rain throughout Monday and Tuesday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; light breeze with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: Mid 60s near lake; High 60s to Low 70s inland

Friday: Partly sunny; warmer air approaches from the southwest

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Saturday: Isolated rain showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: High 60s to Mid 70s

Sunday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with moderate showers in the night

>Highs: Low to High 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy; moderate rain showers throughout the day

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; lingering showers in the morning and afternoon

>Highs: 60s

